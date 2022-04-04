Tunnel Bus services remain suspended despite the lifting of testing requirements

Despite the elimination of testing requirements at the border, Windsorites will still have to wait to hop on a tunnel bus to get to Detroit.

Executive director Tyson Craag said Transit Windsor is not in a position to resume Tunnel Bus operations yet due in part to other border requirements.

In a statement, Craag said the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) requires Transit Windsor staff to verify the vaccination status of all passengers using the bus.

“This is incongruent with a public transit operating model, and creates operational challenges that would make the service difficult to operate with current resources. We know that the Tunnel Bus is important to our riders, and we want to get back to running it as soon as possible,” he said.

Craag said Transit Windsor is in regular communication with CBSA and is monitoring the situation and they continue to explore other alternatives to bring back tunnel service in some capacity.

Tigers fans, the Tunnel Bus to Detroit is not yet available. Canada Border Services Agency rules on vaccination and Transit’s operational capacity are still being worked on, and Transit is exploring models to bring tunnel service back. Learn more: https://t.co/zYiQNloGt0 #YQG pic.twitter.com/nma0NtpBgs