Tunney's Pasture LRT station reopens after suspicious package investigation

Tunney's Pasture Station LRT has reopened after police investigated a suspicious package.

The station closed shortly before 8 a.m., with trains running between Bayview and Blair stations, with customers having to change trains at Lyon Station.

It reopened later Thursday morning. Police said they investigated the package and it did not contain anything dangerous.

Shuttle buses were operating between Tunney's and Bayview stations.

Tunney's Pasture is the westernmost point on the Confederation Line.

✅ RESOLVED - Tunney's Pasture Station REOPENED. Train service has resumed regular service with all platforms at all stations open. Bus service at Tunney's Pasture has also resumed regular service.