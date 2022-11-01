Turbo the Goat rides GO train to meet horse at Union Station

A goat rode the GO this morning to meet a horse at Union Station.

The wild ride was part of a celebration marking the return of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, which is marking its 100th anniversary.

This year’s event runs from Nov. 4 to 13 at Toronto’s Exhibition Place.

This morning, Turbo the Goat, who served as the fair’s Royal Ambassador in 2015, rode the green-and-white train in from Scarborough to meet up with Winston, a 1.7-metre tall draft horse who will serve as The Royal's 2022 representative.

The pair connected on Front Street greeting one another with a sniff before Turbo officially passed the reins to 26-year-old Winston, who is a retired Toronto police horse and is “quite proud to be back in the city” for the day, said Katie Brown, the Royal’s director of marketing and communications.

Winston is the fair's biggest ambassador to date, she noted.

“Famously Turbo took the GO Train to the fair, so today for the 100th anniversary we did the same thing," Brown said moments after Turbo and Winston made their acquaintance.

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, which is the largest combined indoor agriculture fair and international equestrian competition in the world, will be “bigger than ever” this time around, Brown said, pointing to several special events and experiences that are planned, notably the return of The Royal Dog Show.

“It’s a celebration a century in the making so we are celebrating all the very best in Canadian agriculture, equine sport, and local food,” she added.