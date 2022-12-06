Turkey giveaway planned by Wyandotte Town Centre BIA
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association is hosting a giveaway of 101 free Christmas turkeys and a visit with Santa next week.
The event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m. at Al Sabeel Restaurant at 1129 Wyandotte St E in Windsor. The visit with Santa runs from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
"The Board of Directors is honoured and fortunate to be in a position to be able to give back to the community this holiday season,” says BIA chair Larry Horwitz.
The event is open to the public. No identification or paperwork is needed to collect a free turkey. Those who are interested in attending should arrive early as the turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
