Turner Valley RCMP investigates attempted vehicle theft with child inside
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Dave Dormer
RCMP officers in Turner Valley, Alta. are investigating an attempted car theft involving a vehicle with a child sitting inside.
Police say it happened about 8:30 a.m. on Friday in the town just south of Calgary when a man tried to get into a vehicle parked next to the Turner Valley School.
Police say they don’t believe it was an attempted abduction.
The suspect was last seen walking down an alley near the United Church in Turner Valley.
He is described as:
- Being about 40yearsold;
- Having a slim build with an estimated weight of 58 kilograms (130 pounds), and;
- Having long blonde hair and a dark complexion.
The man was wearing a green, long-sleeve shirt and black pants with polka dots.
Police are asking residents in the area to check possible surveillance footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-4262 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Mother pleads for information 2 months after daughter's disappearanceMore than two months after Tatyanna Harrison's disappearance, her mother is desperate for new leads – and frustrated by the initial response from police.
-
War veteran reunites with lost love after 70 years thanks, in part, to Vancouver womanAfter a lifetime of searching and heartache, American war veteran Duane Mann has finally reunited with his lost love Peggy Yamaguchi, partly thanks to Vancouver researcher Theresa Wong.
-
Years after family sought asylum at B.C. border, teen attending UBC on $80K scholarshipFive years ago, Ashki Shkur and her family crossed the border into B.C. as asylum-seekers – and next week, she will be crossing the stage at her high school graduation.
-
The Strawberry Festival is backThe Strawberry Festival is back in person at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex in the Town of LaSalle
-
Some N.S. restaurant and café owners say they’re on the brink of closure as prices soarAt the Gaslight Cafe in Sydney, N.S., business is picking up, but with costs increasing, the owners don't have enough money to hire extra staff.
-
'Let's do something with these grapes': How a tiny vineyard and a big idea are helping rebuild LyttonJust across the river from where the Village of Lytton once stood sits a small vineyard that was somehow unscathed by last summer's devastating wildfire.
-
Sport sidelined: Many recreational activities struggling to find staff post-pandemicCalgary's recreational facilities and recreational sports leagues are struggling with a shortage of referees and lifeguards
-
Treaty Four schools celebrate graduates with nearly 10 km walkWhile some may have hid from Friday’s rain, a group tied up their running shoes and hit the pavement in celebration.
-
Family of man killed in Island logging truck crash seeks answersThe family of a 43-year-old man who died in a tragic crash involving a logging truck near Cumberland on May 24 is still struggling to find answers surrounding the man's death.