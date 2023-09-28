Turner Valley woman killed in multi-vehicle crash

A 62-year-old woman has died following a multi-vehicle crash outside the town of Okotoks last week, authorities say.

At about 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 22, police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 7 at 70 Street.

RCMP say before the crash, three vehicles were stopped at the intersection, with one driver waiting to turn.

A fourth vehicle, a pickup truck, rear-ended the line of vehicles.

The woman, a resident of Turner Valley, was pronounced dead at the scene. Several others involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Police have not said anything about any charges against the driver of the pickup truck.