Turning point in Cabana Road corridor construction

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says 2023 will mark an important turning point for the city’s plan to modernize and renew the Cabana Road Corridor.

Later this month, Phase 4 construction will complete the expansion of Cabana Road from Dominion Boulevard to Highway 3 in the west. The next phase of work on Cabana Road will include planning, design and early engineering activity to renew this important arterial roadway eastward.

Project manager Jane He says Phase 4 will be split into two phases, with the first expected to be complete before the end of summer.

“The first phase will concentrate on the St. Clair College intersection,” He explained. “And we will complete the intersection before the Labor Day and then we'll continue the construction towards west.”

“During the construction there will be massive traffic detour and we just request all the passengers and the residents be patient, be careful when you pass through the construction lane.”

The fifth phase of this project will rebuild Cabana Road from Sixth Concession to Walker Road and is expected to begin in 2024.

“We have not shied away in this budget from investing in our roads and important infrastructure because we know our city is growing and we have to make these investments to realize the success of this road,” Dilkens said.

At the same time, planning and design activity has already begun regarding continued expansion, further east of Walker Road, where Cabana becomes County Road #42, in support of anticipated economic growth, our region’s new acute care hospital and a growing community.

“Council is investing in Windsor’s reliable road infrastructure through projects like the Cabana Road Corridor improvements,” says Dilkens.

Phase 4 of the Cabana Road project represents an almost $19 million expansion of the road from two to four lanes; wider sidewalks; active transportation facilities; upgraded water mains, storm sewers, street lighting, traffic signals and pedestrian crossing signals; and the addition of one more through and right-turning lane at the Highway 3 and Cabana Road West intersection.

All utility companies have completed the process of relocating utility lines to allow for this next phase of construction to begin.

“The city’s 2023 budget is about managing our investments in prudent, responsible and impactful ways. We’ve passed a budget that continues to invest in our community through a plan that not only ensures that inflationary pressures are accounted for, but also invests in the vital infrastructure needed to support our future growth,” says Dilkens.

A busy construction season is forecasted across the city as about 20 projects will be on the go according to the city’s commissioner of infrastructure services, Chris Nepszy.

“Cabana of course is going to be the highlight,” Nepszy said. “We're doing Lauzon, so for the residents of Windsor, you know, we appreciate their patience.”

The updated 10-year capital plan contains about $1.8 billion in spending, including $958 million for road and sewer improvements. In 2023, $178 million will be invested in public infrastructure renewal across the city of Windsor.

“With a $106-million investment in roads and sewer projects like this in 2023 alone, we’re continuing to ensure our economy thrives and residents can access safe and efficient transportation to meet current and future needs,” Dilkens adds.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell