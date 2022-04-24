Turning poop into power: Waterloo planning to install more dog waste disposal units

The City of Waterloo has diverted more than 41,000 kilograms of dog waste from the landfill since 2017, thanks to its 22 poop power disposal units around local parks and trails.

That's enough green energy, they say, to power about 25 homes a year.

"Dog waste left behind is not only unsightly and smelly, but can negatively impact our local creeks, river and groundwater as it breaks down," the city said in a media release. "Even when responsible dog owners pick up after their dogs, open containers full of dog waste are unpleasant, and potential health risks for staff emptying them."

The city says any plastic, not just compostable ones, can be thrown into the containers.

Those bags will be stored underground where the cooler temperatures will help control the smell. Special trucks then take the waste away so they can be converted into green energy.

Waterloo currently has 22 disposal units but they say more will be installed in popular dog walking areas as the city continues to develop. One of those locations will be the new leash-free dog park on Copper Street.

The disposal units can be found at:

Anndale Park

Bechtel Dog Park

Beechdrops Park

Chesapeake Park

Dunvegan Park

Forest Hills Park

Lakeshore Optimist Park

Mary Allen Park

McCrae Park

Moses Springer Park

New Hampshire Park

Old Post Park

Pinery Trail Park

Red River Park

Regency Park

Rolling Hills Park

St. Moritz Park

Vista Hills Park

Westvale Park

Waterloo Park, East

Waterloo Park, West

Waterloo has also created an online Poop Power map.