Turning poop into power: Waterloo planning to install more dog waste disposal units
The City of Waterloo has diverted more than 41,000 kilograms of dog waste from the landfill since 2017, thanks to its 22 poop power disposal units around local parks and trails.
That's enough green energy, they say, to power about 25 homes a year.
"Dog waste left behind is not only unsightly and smelly, but can negatively impact our local creeks, river and groundwater as it breaks down," the city said in a media release. "Even when responsible dog owners pick up after their dogs, open containers full of dog waste are unpleasant, and potential health risks for staff emptying them."
The city says any plastic, not just compostable ones, can be thrown into the containers.
Those bags will be stored underground where the cooler temperatures will help control the smell. Special trucks then take the waste away so they can be converted into green energy.
Waterloo currently has 22 disposal units but they say more will be installed in popular dog walking areas as the city continues to develop. One of those locations will be the new leash-free dog park on Copper Street.
The disposal units can be found at:
- Anndale Park
- Bechtel Dog Park
- Beechdrops Park
- Chesapeake Park
- Dunvegan Park
- Forest Hills Park
- Lakeshore Optimist Park
- Mary Allen Park
- McCrae Park
- Moses Springer Park
- New Hampshire Park
- Old Post Park
- Pinery Trail Park
- Red River Park
- Regency Park
- Rolling Hills Park
- St. Moritz Park
- Vista Hills Park
- Westvale Park
- Waterloo Park, East
- Waterloo Park, West
Waterloo has also created an online Poop Power map.