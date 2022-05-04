Turtle Bootcamp offers students interested in conservation training

The Scales Nature Park in Oro-Medonte is offering a two-week Turtle Bootcamp for students interested in pursuing a career in conservation.

The training program is part of a project to teach participants how to find and capture turtles and collect data on the reptiles for population monitoring and various research studies.

"Most of the participants at Turtle Bootcamp are students or recent graduates from college or university programs related to wildlife conservation or biology," said Scales Nature Park founder Jeff Hathaway.

"I like the idea of not knowing where it's going to take me but leaving the place better than the way you found it," said student Kailyn Decker.

"Turtles are one of the most at-risk groups of wildlife that we have," Hathaway.

Complete information on the bootcamp is available online.