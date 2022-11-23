Tutor arrested after three GTA children sexually assaulted

A 67-year-old tutor has been arrested and charged in connection with sexual offences committed against several children in Richmond Hill.

On Nov. 10, York Regional Police (YRP) received reports from two sets of parents about their children being sexually assaulted during private tutoring sessions.

Through their investigation, police said they learned that both families hired the same private tutor to provide lessons to their children in their homes.

Police said there were three victims under the age of 16.

An arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 15 for a suspect identified as Alistair Martin-Smith, 67, of Hamilton.

Police said Martin-Smith was arrested on Monday at the airport after returning to Canada. It is unknown where he travelled from.

Martin-Smith is facing a total of six charges, including three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

“Investigators believe that there may be more victims. Anyone with information is urged to come forward,” police said in a news release on Nov. 23.

Sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature.

“York Regional Police would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police. There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence,” police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.