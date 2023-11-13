TV and cooler with alcohol stolen during home break-in

Chatham-Kent police are looking for information after a TV and alcohol were reported stolen during a break and enter in Erieau.

On Sunday between 12:49 p.m. and 12:59 p.m., police say unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole a 65-inch TV and a cooler with alcoholic beverages.

Police say there was video surveillance at the residence, but it only captured movement and did not reveal any suspect (s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Shawn Hoskins at 519-436-6600 mailbox #87258 or shawn.hoskins@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.