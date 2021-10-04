TV series filming to disrupt traffic in downtown Edmonton, legislature grounds

Filming of a television series will impact traffic downtown and near the legislature grounds throughout October.

A project, using the working title The Bear and Pear Productions, will take over several streets from Oct. 2 to 18, impacting pedestrians, vehicle and bicycle traffic.

According to a City of Edmonton traffic disruption notice sent Monday, the following streets will not be available to the public:

107 Street from 96 Avenue to 97 Avenue, filming on Oct. 12;

108 Street between Jasper Avenue and 100 Avenue, from Oct. 2 to 15 with filming on Oct. 13;

104 Street, south of 102 Avenue to around midblock north of Jasper Avenue, from Oct. 2 to 17 with filming on Oct. 15; and

Rice Howard Way, 100A Street from 101A Avenue to 102 Avenue, from Oct. 2 to 18 with filming Oct. 13 to 14.

The Rice Howard Way closure will be extended to include 101A Avenue from 110 Street to 100A Street on Oct. 13 to 14.

The sites will be closed for crews to prepare them for shooting, the actual filming, and returning the areas to normal.

According to the city, on actual filming days sidewalks will also be closed.

“Please use alternate routes during that time,” the city said in a statement. “The City of Edmonton thanks motorists, cyclists and pedestrians for their patience.”

The project is believed to HBO's adaptation of the video game The Last of Us. CTV News reached out to HBO for confirmation.