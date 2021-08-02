TV show filming in Cambridge this week
Cast and crew of the “Hardy Boys” TV series are returning to Cambridge.
The city says they'll be filming scenes for their second season in downtown Galt on August 4.
The “Hardy Boys” is a Corus Entertainment production and streams on Hulu in the U.S., and on the STACKTV channel on Amazon Video.
The show filmed parts of its first season in Cambridge in 2019, including: businesses on Ainslie Street, the Idea Exchange in Queens Square, along Dickson Street, as well as the Cambridge Archives.
Production will have some impact on downtown drivers.
The city says there will be intermittent stoppages on Dickson Street, between Water and Wellington, outside of rush hour. There will also be intermittent stoppages on Ainslie Street North after 9 p.m., between Dickson and Main Street.
The city also says Waterloo Regional Police officers will be on site to direct traffic.
-
Highway 16A near Range Road 20 closed due to fatal collisionA fatal multi-vehicle collision has closed a portion of the Parkland Highway near Beach Corner, Alta., northwest of Stony Plain.
-
Boil water advisory for Canmore’s Cougar Creek community liftedMore residents from Canmore, Alta., have been cleared to safely use the water supply on Monday.
-
Man hospitalized after shooting in South VancouverPolice are investigating a shooting in South Vancouver that left a man hospitalized on Monday afternoon.
-
Grey whale saved from entanglement may belong to endangered populationA young whale that spent days tangled in fishing gear near B.C.'s Nootka Sound has finally been freed.
-
Snake owner sought after reptile discovered alone on B.C. busThe operator of a B.C. bus service is searching for the owner of a slithery stowaway he discovered during routine maintenance work last week.
-
Summer camp in Muskoka district shuts amid COVID-19 outbreakA summer camp in the District of Muskoka has decided to shut down after several COVID-19 cases were linked to an outbreak.
-
Ottawa residents enjoy 'perfect' holiday Monday amid fourth wave warningsPeople bring back long weekend traditions in the first mostly 'normal' long weekend in Ottawa in months.
-
'We’re hiring': Restaurants having a hard time finding new workersRestaurants in Waterloo Region say they've been struggling to find workers now that Ontario has lifted public health restrictions on indoor dining.
-
John Cleese asks for place to stay in Huntsville, Ont., after Airbnb mishapSeveral people have offered up their homes and cottages in Huntsville, Ont., to famous actor John Cleese, after an Airbnb mishap left him without a place to stay while filming a movie in the area.