TV show 'Reginald the Vampire' filmed in Victoria renewed for second season

A SYFY channel television show that filmed extensively in Greater Victoria last year has been renewed for a second season.

The horror-comedy Reginald the Vampire stars Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man No Way Home) and follows the life of main character Reginald Baskin who is unwittingly turned into a vampire and thrust into their gauche underground world.

The show is based on the comic book series Fat Vampire by Johnny B. Truant and was filmed in several recognizable spots in Greater Victoria in late 2021 and early 2022.

Community members may have noticed a building at the corner of Glanford and Vanalman avenues in Saanich, B.C., was converted into the fast food joint "the Slushy Shack" during filming last year.

Scenes also took place outside the Duke Saloon in downtown Victoria and along the Gorge Waterway Park.

The first season of Reginald the Vampire was released in 2022, and the second season is expected to start filming sometime this year, though the exact start date has yet to be confirmed.

"The only thing better than getting the opportunity to make a season of television with SYFY is to get the opportunity to do it again," said executive producer Harley Peyton in a statement Sunday.

"All of us – cast and crew, writers, producers – can hardly wait," he said.