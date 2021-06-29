TVDSB applauds Ontario funding to fight Islamophobia

The Thames Valley District School Board says it is "very pleased" with the province's decision to provide additional resources to fight Islamophobia in schools.

Director Mark Fisher said in a statement, "The horrific death of one of our Muslim students and her family just a few weeks ago brings this issue very close to home, and we must do everything we can to promote awareness, and foster equity and inclusion in our schools."

Education Minister Stephen Lecce made the announcement Tuesday, in light of the attack that killed four members of a London, Ont. family on June 6.

"In Canada, hate crimes have been on the rise and in 2019, we saw a nine per cent increase in anti-Muslim hate compared to the year prior," Lecce said. "This is simply unacceptable and it must stop."

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and Salman's 74-year-old mother, Talat Afzaal were killed while out for a walk. Nine-year-old Fayez Afzaal was seriously hurt.

Yumnah, who was a student at Oakridge Secondary School, was remembered at a school board meeting in early June as a student with a bright and sparkling personality who dreamed of one day owning her own business.

Among the educational programs receiving funding are:

$225,000 to the Muslim Association of Canada to create digital resources for educators, students and parents

$75,000 will go to the National Council of Canadian Muslims to help Muslim newcomers navigate their new country and to help new students prepare for school

Fisher added, "The Muslim community has made important contributions to London and Thames Valley and we deeply value their partnership and support for public education."

The attack drew national attention and sparked discussion on the racism faced by Muslims in Canada.

Aasiyah Khan, the manager of education programs at the National Council of Canadian Muslims, explained, "There is a lot of work that needs to be done to secure a future in this province where young Muslims don't feel like they have to hide parts of their Muslim identity to feel accepted, included and safe."

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, man faces four counts of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder in what prosecutors are alleging was an act of terrorism.

- With files from The Canadian Press