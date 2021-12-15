TVDSB closes three more schools to in-person learning
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is closing Hickson Central Public School, West Oaks Public School and Woodland Heights Public School to in-person learning.
In a series of statements issued Wednesday evening, board officials said, "recent confirmed cases in addition to suspected cases of COVID-19, have proven to present operational challenges requiring the school to shift to virtual learning."
The closures at all three take effect Thursday, with students expected to return to in-person learning after the school break on Jan. 3, 2022.
Families can expect to hear from classroom teachers with details for independent and virtual learning.
The board added, "The safety of all students, staff, and community members is a priority and decisions related to school closures are not made lightly."
Local health units will be providing advice and support to the local school communities.
