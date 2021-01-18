The Thames Valley District School Board announced one new COVID-19 case at Clarke Road Secondary School.

Officials say all staff, parents and guardians of affected school communities were immediately notified.

The health unit continues to investigate close contacts in order to follow-up with testing advice. Anyone who is not contacted is not considered to be at risk. All confirmed active cases are tracked on their website here.

Meanwhile the Catholic board currently lists no active cases at in the London and surrounding area. You can find the status of COVID-19 cases on their website here.