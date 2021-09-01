TVDSB installing hepa filiters for added COVID safety

With about 95 per cent of Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) students returning to in-person learning on Tuesday, administrators have been preparing all summer with upgraded COVID protocols and procedures.

Jeff Pratt is the associate director with the board and he says it’s to keep students and staff safe.

“Along with vaccinations, everyone will be wearing masks and keeping a safe distance from each other, but the new component that we have this year is the introduction of HEPA filters in most classrooms,” says Pratt.

Over the past five years, the board has spent more than $80 million on its ventilation systems in its schools. They have now installed more than 1,400 HEPA filtration units

“They will go into every single kindergarten classroom and it’s because some of our youngest learners may have trouble wearing a mask or with hand washing hygiene,” says Pratt.

According to Pratt, the board is looking forward to the start of the school year but he understands that they are sailing on unchartered waters adding, “We are exciting to open our doors and we are confident we have health and safety measures in place but we are prepared to pivot if needed.”