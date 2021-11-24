TVDSB passes motion to limit enrolment at Sir Arthur Currie

Trustees with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have approved several measures to ease enrolment pressure at Sir Arthur Currie Public School in northwest London.

At Tuesday's board meeting, it was decided that only siblings of current students will be eligible to enrol, while all new students will attend Knollwood Park Public School starting in 2022.

There has been unprecedented growth in the area in recent years, with the city even looking at a land swap to facilitate construction of a new school in the neighbourhood sooner.

Built in 2017, Sir Arthur Currie was designed to hold 500 students, but currently has an enrolment of almost 1,000 pupils with half in 22 portables.

“This motion represents the best possible interim solution to a difficult situation,” said Board Chair Lori-Ann Pizzolato in a statement. “It is also a great example of Trustees and Board administration engaging our community and working together to support student well-being and achievement.”

Other measures in the board motion include:

Sir Arthur Currie remains a JK to Grade 8 school and siblings of existing students can attend, while current full remote learners wishing to return be assessed on a case-by-case basis. If space is unavailable, they will be allowed to return in 2022-23.

All new K-8 families from the Sir Arthur Currie attendance area attend Knollwood Park Public School starting Jan. 1, 2022 until a new local elementary school opens.

Enrolment at Sir Arthur Currie be reviewed annually, with consideration given to allow for future enrolment of students residing in the catchment area should space become available.

All new K-8 families in the Fox Hollow West holding zone attend Wilfrid Jury Public School and the families in Sunningdale North attend University Heights Public School commencing in the 2022-23 school year until a new elementary school opens.

All Fox Hollow West and Sunningdale North families currently attending the school formerly know as Ryerson Public School and their siblings remain there until such time as the new school opens.

It is estimated it could take up to four years for a new school to be built.