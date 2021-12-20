iHeartRadio

TVDSB releases list of 23 schools with 'probable or confirmed' cases of COVID-19

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has released a list of schools identified on Monday as having confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

According to a release from the board, all staff, parents and guardians of the school communities were immediately notified.

The release goes onto say that if you do not receive a letter from TVDSB indicating the public health unit has identified your child as a close contact, your child is not considered to be at risk.

Only those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact will be notified and advised to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 10 days.

All confirmed active cases will be tracked on the board’s website. 

Schools identified on Monday as having confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19:

  • A.B. Lucas Secondary School (4 cases, outbreak declared)
  • Byron Somerset Public School
  • College Avenue Secondary School (2 cases)
  • Emily Carr Public School (3 cases, outbreak declared)
  • Glen Cairn Public School
  • Hickson Central Public School
  • Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute
  • John Dearness Public School (3 cases, outbreak declared)
  • Kensal Park French Immersion Public School
  • Northdale Central Public School
  • Northdale Public School
  • Northridge Public School
  • Oakridge Secondary School
  • Pierre Elliott Trudeau French Immersion Public School
  • Ryerson Public School
  • Saunders Secondary School
  • Sir Arthur Currie Public School
  • Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School (2 cases)
  • Stoney Creek Public School
  • West Nissouri Public School
  • Wilberforce Public School (3 cases)
  • Winchester Street Public School
  • Woodland Heights Public School
