TVDSB releases list of 23 schools with 'probable or confirmed' cases of COVID-19

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has released a list of schools identified on Monday as having confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

According to a release from the board, all staff, parents and guardians of the school communities were immediately notified.

The release goes onto say that if you do not receive a letter from TVDSB indicating the public health unit has identified your child as a close contact, your child is not considered to be at risk.

Only those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact will be notified and advised to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 10 days.

All confirmed active cases will be tracked on the board’s website.

Schools identified on Monday as having confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19: