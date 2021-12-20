TVDSB releases list of 23 schools with 'probable or confirmed' cases of COVID-19
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has released a list of schools identified on Monday as having confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.
According to a release from the board, all staff, parents and guardians of the school communities were immediately notified.
The release goes onto say that if you do not receive a letter from TVDSB indicating the public health unit has identified your child as a close contact, your child is not considered to be at risk.
Only those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact will be notified and advised to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 10 days.
All confirmed active cases will be tracked on the board’s website.
Schools identified on Monday as having confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19:
- A.B. Lucas Secondary School (4 cases, outbreak declared)
- Byron Somerset Public School
- College Avenue Secondary School (2 cases)
- Emily Carr Public School (3 cases, outbreak declared)
- Glen Cairn Public School
- Hickson Central Public School
- Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute
- John Dearness Public School (3 cases, outbreak declared)
- Kensal Park French Immersion Public School
- Northdale Central Public School
- Northdale Public School
- Northridge Public School
- Oakridge Secondary School
- Pierre Elliott Trudeau French Immersion Public School
- Ryerson Public School
- Saunders Secondary School
- Sir Arthur Currie Public School
- Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School (2 cases)
- Stoney Creek Public School
- West Nissouri Public School
- Wilberforce Public School (3 cases)
- Winchester Street Public School
- Woodland Heights Public School