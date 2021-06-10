TVDSB remembers Yumna Salman, a student with a 'bright and sparking personality'

The Thames Valley District School Board took time at its meeting Thursday night to honour Yumna Salman.

She’s the 15 year old girl who was killed in the attack on a Muslim family Sunday night in London’s Hyde Park neighbourhood. She was also a student at Oakridge Secondary School.

“The Thames Valley District School Board grieves the Yumna Afzaal family, the Oakridge Secondary School Community, and all our families across our school district impacted by this terrible event,” stated board chair Lori-Ann Pizzolatto.

Yumna was remembered at the meeting as a student with a “bright and sparkling personality,” who dreamed of owning her own business some day so she could give back to the community.

She was killed Sunday, along with her parents and grandmother, when a pickup truck jumped a curb and struck her family in what police say was a deliberate attack on a Muslim family. Her younger brother, nine year old Fayez Salman survived the crash, but with serious injuries.

The board says its traumatic events response team has been onsite at Oakridge and other affected schools to provide support.