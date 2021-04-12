TVDSB reports new COVID-19 cases at 11 schools
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is reporting new cases of COVID-19 at nearly a dozen of its schools.
In a release sent to media Sunday evening the identified 11 of its schools across multiple public health jurisdictions that were experiencing new cases of COVID-19.
The board says that all staff, parents and guardians of the school communities were immediately notified.
The process of identifying close contacts is already underway.
If you do not receive a letter from Thames Valley indicating the public health unit has identified your child as a close contact, your child is not considered to be at risk.
The affected schools are:
- Clara Brenton Public School
- East Carling Public School
- H.B. Beal Secondary School
- Louise Arbour French Immersion Public School
- Oakridge Secondary School
- Oliver Stephens Public School (two cases)
- Riverside Public School
- Winchester Street Public School
- Woodstock Collegiate Institute
The news comes as the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported record case numbers on Saturday and continued to see triple digit cases on Sunday.
Students are not in school this week due to spring break.