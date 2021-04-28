TVDSB requiring families to decide soon on learning model for next school year

The 2020-21 school year is not complete yet but the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is asking families to decide on a model of learning by May 13.

“We realize that making the decision now may be challenging for some families,” said Mark Fisher, TVDSB Director of Education in a release. “The choice that families make for each child will be a commitment for the full year.”

Much like the current school year families will have to decide between in-person learning or full-time remote learning, but as Fisher indicated the decision will be for the full year.

According to Fisher movement between learning models can cause disruptions to many students including those not changing learning models.

The notice to families comes at a time when schools are shuttered indefinitely to in-person learning.

Families will receive a document called “Getting Ready for September 2021" to help inform their decisions.

The board noted that French Immersion programs will only be in-person.