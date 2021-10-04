TVDSB says no to fall WOSSAA and OFSAA events
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has announced that schools will not be participating in WOSSAA or OFSAA events this fall.
The board said in a release that they are focusing on students playing at the local level amongst area schools but that they will not be participating in the provincial events.
Regional competitions include in London, Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford Counties.
“The main focus will be on skill development and interschool play within TVRA, which is made up of members from five different school boards. All of our partner boards – London District Catholic, and Conseil Scolaire Viamonde (French First Language), Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence (French Catholic), and the Ontario Alliance of Christian Schools (London Christian High) – support extracurriculars of fully vaccinated students and have a similar process in place,” read a statement released by TVDSB on Monday.
The statement goes on to point out that some athletic associations within the province have not mandated the same health standards and that the health and safety of their students in their primary concern.
A decision has not yet been made on the Winter season.
