TVDSB taking suggestions for the renaming of Ryerson Public School

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is inviting students, parents and members of the community to put forth their suggestions for the renaming of Ryerson Public School.

If you wish to submit a name, the board asks you to reflect on the following:

the historical name, if any, which applies to the area in which the school is located

historical Indigenous leaders and/or Indigenous geographical place names

individuals recognized as having made a significant contribution to society, in particular through promoting equity and inclusion, and who reflect the identities and experiences of students and families in the school community

the name of the street on which the school is located

the name of the district the school is to serve.

Suggested names may be submitted here.

Nominations are being accepted until October 1.

The renaming of Ryerson Public School was confirmed through a school board motion on June 22.