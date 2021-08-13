TVDSB taking suggestions for the renaming of Ryerson Public School
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Brian Snider
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is inviting students, parents and members of the community to put forth their suggestions for the renaming of Ryerson Public School.
If you wish to submit a name, the board asks you to reflect on the following:
- the historical name, if any, which applies to the area in which the school is located
- historical Indigenous leaders and/or Indigenous geographical place names
- individuals recognized as having made a significant contribution to society, in particular through promoting equity and inclusion, and who reflect the identities and experiences of students and families in the school community
- the name of the street on which the school is located
- the name of the district the school is to serve.
Suggested names may be submitted here.
Nominations are being accepted until October 1.
The renaming of Ryerson Public School was confirmed through a school board motion on June 22.
-
Sask. reports 123 new COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveriesSaskatchewan reported 125 new cases on Friday, increasing active cases to 893.
-
Sexual assault suspect sought by police in VaughanPolice are searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in Vaughan earlier this week.
-
Feds commit $57M to rehabilitate west runway at YYC Calgary International AirportThe Calgary Airport Authority says an influx of funding from the federal government will ensure the airport remains viable for the decades to come.
-
Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting woman at Markham clinic: policeA massage therapist has been charged in an alleged sexual assault at a rehabilitation clinic in Markham.
-
'It pushes my limits': Kitchener woman to swim across Lake Erie for mental health awarenessA Kitchener woman is attempting to swim across Lake Erie to raise awareness for mental health.
-
Crews investigating plane crash in OrilliaRamara Fire was on scene Friday afternoon after a private plane went down in a lake near Lake St. John's Airport in Orillia.
-
Island Health buys Port McNeill building for new primary care clinicIsland Health, in partnership with other North Island agencies, has purchased a building in Port McNeill to serve as a permanent primary care clinic for the region.
-
Enrolled in WRDSB and looking to change your mode of learning for the fall? Here's howStudents enrolled in the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) and wishing to change their mode of learning for the fall must make a request with their principal by Aug. 20
-
School board association asks Ford to make vaccination mandatory for staff and eligible studentsThe Ontario Public School Boards’ Association is calling on the Ford government to introduce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for schools “as quickly as possible.”