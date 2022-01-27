TVDSB to move ahead with school boundary review

In an effort to keep growth and higher enrollment in check, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) will go ahead with a school boundary review.

Trustees voted to move ahead with the process Tuesday.

Last November, the board chose to pause the review until more information about $600 million in capital funding projects would be released by the province.

The board has decided to move ahead with the attendance review following the confirmation of a $7.2 million expansion of Eagle Heights Public School in west London, along with $17.5 million for a new elementary school in north Woodstock and $20.7 million for an elementary school in southwest London.

Overcrowding and excessive use of portables at some schools in northwest London have been contentious issues facing parents and the board.

“Making sure our schools are at their optimal capacity is an important step to ensure students receive the support they need,” said Chair Lori-Ann Pizzolato in a news release. “Through this planning process we will confirm that students are being provided with the best possible programming and facilities.”

Residents are asked to submit questions or concerns through this link.