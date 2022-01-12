TVDSB to temporarily offer remote learning option

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says a temporary remote learning option will be available for parents uneasy about the proposed return to school next week.

Many parents have felt like they have few options after the province announced it would move ahead with a return to in-class learning on Monday.

Angela Archer had already decided to keep her high-school aged son home next week.

“I have spent most of the day today crying on the phone with my fellow moms. I have never seen us all this stressed before. And none of us know at this point how to educate our children and keep our families safe.”

Archer, who is caring for her elderly father with dementia and COPD, has spent the last two days looking for options, with little success.

However, TVDSB Director of Education Mark Fisher says the board will be offering parents an option for the short term.

“I do recognize, however, that some parents are still slightly reticent about returning to school. For those students who want to stay remote, for a temporary period, we will have resources available for them through their schools and through the board office and through our website.”

Still, Fisher says they have done everything they can do to make classrooms a safe place to learn for the kids who return on Monday.

“We have received enough non-fitted N95 masks for every single teacher in the district. Teachers will also have the option of wearing surgical masks. We are also pleased to announce that we will have high quality three-ply cloth masks available for students, distributed free when they return to school on Monday.”

Fisher also says they have received more HEPA filters they are installing before Monday, covering all kindergarten classrooms, self-contained classrooms, rooms with passive ventilation and classes that have students with medical exemptions to wearing a mask.

Additional details on the return-to-school plan can be found here.