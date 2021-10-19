TVDSB trustee resigns after 33 years of service
After 33 years, Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) Trustee, Joyce Bennett has resigned, effective immediately.
According to a statement sent by the board late Tuesday evening, Bennett was an elected trustee representing London Wards 7, 8, 9, 10 and 13 and was first elected to the Board of Trustees for the former Board of Education for the City of London in November 1988.
“Joyce demonstrated her commitment to the community with her extensive involvement in many groups and committees over the years and we are so thankful for all that she has done to champion student achievement, well-being and equity in our schools,” said board Chair Lori-Ann Pizzolato.
Bennett was the recipient of the Dr. Harry Paiken Award of Merit from the Ontario Public School Board's Association and was the recipient of the Steve Cordes Community Star Award.
“Joyce was a valuable member of the board for many years. It’s important we recognize Joyce’s exceptional long-term commitment to ensuring the needs of the students in the TVDSB community were made a priority” said Director or Education, Mark Fisher.
Trustees will discuss options for replacement to replace Trustee Bennett at the October 26th Board Meeting.
