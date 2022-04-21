TVDSB won't enforce masking in schools despite trustees' motion

After much debate, the Thames Valley District School Board trustees approved a motion to require masking in their schools earlier this week. As of Thursday, that is no longer the case.

Riley Culhane, the associate director with TVDSB told CTV News that despite the board trustees voting to reintroduce mask requirements in their buildings on Tuesday provincial rules around masking still stand.

“The Ministry of Education confirmed that we are required to continue to provide our students and staff with choice when it comes to mask-wearing in our schools,” said Culhane.

The motion was in response to an increased number of staff absences due to COVID-19, as well as recent public health recommendations for the public to wear masks indoors as transmission in the community is high.

“In some situations and for some families and students they would opt not to wear masks and they're not in a position at this time to enforce mask-wearing,” said Culhane.

Though Culhane says the school board still recommends masking for its staff and students, they are unable to require it during this time. These recent changes have left some parents unsure about what is required and what isn’t, up until Thursday.

Shawna Lewkowitz said she was confused after reading an email from the school board’s communications department. After following the board’s meeting days earlier, the email she received did not reflect what was discussed.

“I don’t think it’s a lot to ask to put on a mask,” she said. “It keeps people safer and it is a minor thing to ask people to think of the well-being of other students and our community,”

Despite changes to mask mandates in the province, Lewkowitz said, “we have continued to mask regardless, but you know, we are safest when everyone is masked.”

On Tuesday evening, trustees were told before they voted that a mask requirement in their schools was not enforceable.

“Prior to March 21, there were certain steps that could be taken to address that. After March 21 there’s no enforcement mechanism,” said Ali Chahbar, who is legal counsel for TVDSB during the meeting.

In the meantime, the board will continue to consult with public health and the ministry on the need to mask as Ontario tackles the sixth wave.