TVRA Confirms return of high school sports this fall

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB ) as well as the London Catholic District School Board (LDCSB) have committed to the return of high school sports for both athletes and coaches this fall.

"We feel safe, we feel confident, and we're just excited to be back," says Michelle Lange, athletics coordinator for Thames Valley Regional Athletics (TVRA).

"We received information from the Ministry that we are permitted to move forward with all sports, however we are still waiting for some ministry directives from OPHEA (Ontario Physical Heath Education Association). Our health and safety protocols will also be reviewed by our local health units before we start the planning process".

When Lange says all sports are going ahead, she means both high and low-contact activities.

High contact:

Basketball, Football, Hockey, Lacrosse, Rugby, Soccer, Wrestling

Low contact:

Badminton, Curling, Gymnastics, Swimming, Track and Field/Cross Country, Volleyball

That's big news for multi-sport student athletes like Brennan Keba at Catholic Central High School in London.

"It's great that we've been out for so long and now we can finally return to what a lot of us have been hoping for," says Keba, who is being recruited by Ontario University Athletics (OUA).

"This is a great news because for me I'm grade 12 and this could be my last year of high school. This is a big year for all universities to look at all of us."

Under their return to sport guidelines, Spectators will only be permitted for outdoor games while following public health guidelines for distancing.

Masks are not required for playing high or low-contact activities outdoors, but is encouraged for indoor sports where they can be worn safely for the activity.

Indoor facilities such as change and weight rooms, indoor physical education equipment and gymnasiums will be permitted with distancing.

While the province of Quebec will require proof of vaccination to participate in extracurricular activities considered high risk and team sports involving prolonged contact, that doesn't appear to be the case in TVRA.

''Things are changing rapidly, changing all the time," Lange explains. "So parents, coaches, students will have to be ready for us to shift should we need to shift. However, at the beginning of school we're really going to focus on that skill development, getting the conditioning back together, as well as the conveners and the coaches and athletic directors working together to put together a schedule so that fall sport can return."

At this point there are more than a dozen schools committed to a high school football season. This comes shortly after WECSSAA in Windsor, Ont. canceled its fall season days after the provincial governing body for high school sports (OFSAA) announced the return of all championships and festivals in 2021-22.

"We're still waiting on the nuts and bolts, the policies and the procedures and what we want to do," says Mike Stenning, athletic director at South Collegiate in London, Ont.

"I think what's important today is we got the announcement that there's intent. Our board wants to go forward and we want to support athletics, student athletes and that's all we can hope for right now," he says.

After 18 months away from athletics, it would be easy for teachers, coaches and athletes to decide they didn't want to return to sport. Some may enjoy more free time, others may have picked up jobs after school, however Lange says she will always fight to keep extracurriculars, and athletics in school.

"We know that there are many mental, physical and emotional benefits that come along with sport," says Lange. "We know that those relationships with the coaches and with the other students are really really important for students moving forward, especially re-engaging them back when they come back into school after a long time off from the pandemic".

Stenning also believes after this time off, now is the time to look at possible reset of the development of athletics across the province, saying there is a chance to add to the traditional sports that are already in place.

"There's some large growing sports like female football which is one of the biggest growing sports right now and is at the OUA level," says Stenning, who also coaches South football and hockey.

"There is ultimate frisbee and also baseball has picked up over the last few years. I would really like to see that be incorporated into what we're already offering," Stenning adds. "I mean we want to provide experiences and opportunities for kids to, you know, chase their dreams chase their passions. You just have to look at the Olympics and see what happened with Damian Warner and see how important athletics is in our city."