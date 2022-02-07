TVRA 'low contact' sports to resume practice Monday

Nearly two months after high school sports were put on pause, some 'low contact' teams will be able to resume practice Monday.

Those sports in the winter season include curling, swimming and volleyball.

'We are waiting on the MOE (Ministry of Education) to lift the pause on high contact sport (wrestling, hockey and basketball)," says Michelle Lange, Thames Valley Regional Athletics (TVRA) coordinator.

The hope is that the MOE will lift the restrictions so that those sports can resume practicing on Feb. 14.

The winter sports teams have not been together since before the Christmas break, due to the restrictions put on place by the province on Jan. 5, 2022.

All indoor sport and recreation facilities were closed until Jan. 31, 2022.

Multiple parents have contacted CTV wondering why community clubs are allowed to resume with high contact sports in the same facilities, but the MOE has not approved the return for high school students.

CTV spoke to an athletic director who wished not to be identified who says no schedule has been established for when games will resume.

"We don't know what they are waiting for," they said. "It doesn't make sense to push it another week".