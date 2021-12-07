Twelve COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at St. FX

There are 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S. and more cases are expected in the coming days.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page Tuesday evening, St. FX university president Andy Hakin said the school received confirmation a dozen members of the campus community have tested positive for the virus. All are said to be experiencing mild symptoms.

In the statement, Hakin said support services have been enacted for those required to isolate.

He also said that public health has reinforced there is no current rationale to interrupt plans to offer in-person exams.

"While we know that news of these new cases will cause anxiety, please be assured that university officials continue to work closely with Public Health to monitor the overall status of the outbreak and receive their input and recommendations. The university continues to take its lead from their direction as we have done throughout the course of this pandemic," said Hakin.

Tuesday afternoon, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, expressed concern about the outbreak at a pandemic update.

“Public health is working closely with the university to understand and manage this evolving situation,” said Strang.