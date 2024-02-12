Twelve people charged after RCMP seized arms and methamphetamine in Northern Sask.

Sask. RCMP in Pelican Narrows made significant seizures following an enforcement blitz over the weekend.

Officers seized five illegal firearms, 210 grams of methamphetamine, and contraband alcohol, and arrested 12 people in the campaign, according to an RCMP news release.

On Feb. 9 officers arrested Ashton Ballantyne who was wanted on multiple warrants for offences including assault with weapon.

Another young man was arrested on the same day after RCMP located a hatchet and machete. He was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

On Feb.10, officers arrested 30-year-old Earl Ballantyne and 24-year-old Raeanna Michel and seized arms and ammunition in their bag.

According to RCMP, one of them was wanted for failing to attend court. They were both charged with six firearm-related offences.

Later in the day, RCMP arrested 31-year-old Angelique Michel, 29-year-old Glen Ballantyne, and 19-year-old Samara Linklater after officers seized approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine and a hatchet from their vehicle.

They were each charged with possession for trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, RCMP said.

Officers executed another search warrant on Saturday where they seized approximately 150 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms, one of which was sawed-off.

RCMP said 33-year-old Christa Sewap, 30-year-old Gavin McCallum, 27-year-old Colton Bighetty, and 19-year-old Nadine Linklater were each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and numerous firearms-related offences.

In total, 35 charges were laid against the four individuals, RCMP said.

RCMP said all accused have been remanded into custody until court appearances this week.

Officers also seized contraband alcohol during several check stops over the weekend in Pelican Narrows, where alcohol is prohibited by local bylaw.

“This weekend’s significant drug, alcohol, and weapons seizures demonstrate the Saskatchewan RCMP’s continued commitment to community safety,” said Insp. Stephen Bergerman from Saskatchewan RCMP's North District.