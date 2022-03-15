Twelve-year-old aims to collect 25,000 pairs of shoes for charity

Christian Reiter Lee, 12, is hoping to collect 25,000 pairs of shoes for the charity Soles 4 Souls, an organization that gives shoes to people in need all over the world.

The Kitchener boy was inspired after his older sister, Maya, reached the same goal in 2020.

Soles 4 Souls rewarded Maya with a trip to the organization’s headquarters in Nashville, TN to help distribute them to less fortunate families.

“They got to go to schools,” Christian said. “They were just so grateful to get a new pair of shoes.”

Maya went with her mother, Deanna Reiter.

“We were going to go to Haiti or Honduras but unfortunately COVID put a damper on that,” said Reiter.

The family is doing it all over again, but this time Christian only has one year to meet his goal. Maya had two years due to the pandemic.

Reiter said she is proud her son is following in his sister’s footsteps.

“It will be very rewarding for him and a really great learning experience,” said Reiter.

They are also accepting monetary donations, $1 equals one pair of shoes.

“In Haiti or Honduras 25,000 pairs of shoes can actually provide a full year of food and clothing and shelter for 36 families,” said Jamie Ellis the Vice President of marketing with Sole 4 Souls.

So far, the Reiters have around 200 parts of shoes. They’re hoping to rent a storage facility to house their many donations and to avoid the trip back and forth to the Mississauga warehouse.

Reiter said it makes sense with the price of gas and the fact her car can only hold 450 pairs of shoes at once.

The family will be putting donation boxes at select businesses across Waterloo Region. Those looking to donate can contact them here.