Twenty-one vehicles taken off the road during commercial vehicle blitz in Ottawa's west end
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Twenty-one vehicles were taken off the road during a one-day commercial vehicle blitz in Ottawa's west end.
Ottawa police and Ontario Ministry of Transportation staff conducted a commercial vehicle inspection blitz in Kanata and Richmond on Wednesday.
Police say 21 of the 45 vehicles inspected were taken off the road because of violations..
Forty-five charges were issued to drivers during the blitz.
"When operating a vehicle, please ensure you have the necessary equipment on board, proper licensing, and insurance!" police said.
