Twenty-six-year-old man being returned to N.L. from Calgary to face murder charge
Staff
The Canadian Press
A 26-year-old man arrested in Calgary is being transported to St. John's by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary to face murder charges.
Sheldon Sean Hibbs was arrested by the Calgary police on Friday in relation to the homicide of Michael King.
The 68-year-old man's body was discovered on a walking trail in the Waterford Valley last May 30, and the chief medical examiner later determined that his death was a murder.
Police said King and Hibbs were known to each other.
In February, the constabulary appealed to the public to help find Hibbs, who was at large at the time.
Calgary police investigators contacted the constabulary on Friday to indicate they'd located Hibbs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2022.
