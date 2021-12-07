iHeartRadio

Twenty-three more city of Ottawa facilities getting free Wi-Fi

The City of Ottawa says its public Wi-Fi offerings will nearly double in the next year thanks to federal funding.

In a memo to council, staff say 23 city-run facilities in vulnerable or rural neighbourhoods will benefit from public Wi-Fi hubs between the end of 2021 and the middle of 2022.

The 23 new hubs would bring the number of free public Wi-Fi hubs at city-run facilities to 53.

The funding comes from two sources, $104,000 from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and $75,000 from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative.

Here are the 23 locations of the proposed Wi-Fi hubs.

  • Foster Farm Community Centre
  • Bayshore Community Building
  • Michele Heights Community Centre
  • Carling Family Shelter
  • Sawmill Creek Community Centre and Pool
  • Pat Clark Community Centre
  • Jules Morin Park Fieldhouse
  • Sandy Hill Community Centre
  • Carlington Recreation Centre
  • Alexander Community Centre
  • Banff Ledbury Pavillion
  • Dempsey Community Centre
  • Carp Memorial Hall
  • W. Erskine Johnston Arena
  • Johnny Leroux Stittsville Community Arena
  • Greenboro Pavilion and Food Bank
  • Lowertown Pool
  • Routhier Community Centre
  • Navan Memorial Centre
  • RJ Kennedy Arena
  • Metcalfe Community Centre and Larry Robinson Arena
  • Osgoode Community Centre and Stuart Holmes Arena
  • Richmond Community Centre 
