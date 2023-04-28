TWEPI launches digital passport to feature local farm fresh options

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) launched its W.E. Heart Local Digital Passport to help guide locals and visitors to farm fresh and learn more about the growing agri-culture scene.

The free passport, now in its eighth year, features more than 70 farm stands, farmers markets, growers, graft beverages and more featuring local produce options. The free passport is now available online.

“As the warmer weather arrives and plants begin to sprout, it’s important to celebrate the taste-of-place in Windsor Essex. With one of the longest growing seasons in Canada, and an abundance of greenhouse fresh produce all year long, we are blessed with a diverse offering of fruits, vegetables, honey, wine, beer and more” Gordon Orr, CEO Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, said in a news release. “This digital pass offers users a unique journey through Windsor Essex through the adventure of taste, and incentivizes them to explore more while doing so.”

Once users have registered they can take a self-guided tour across Windsor-Essex. Those who participate could receive free gifts including limited-edition apparel, free tasting passports on the Barrels Bottles and Brews trail, and the chance to win one of two $250 grand prizes.

TWEPI is also hosting a weekend-long ‘Staycation Expo’ at the Devonshire Mall Friday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for residents to learn morn about what the region has to offer while sampling local produce.