TWEPI launches new visitor guide at opening of Staycation Expo

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island released their 2023/2024 Official Visitor Guide as their Staycation Expo opened at Devonshire Mall.

It marks the unofficial kick-off to the return of the tourism season in Windsor Essex.

The TWEPI guide will be distributed locally and through digital campaigns across Ontario as a major marketing lure to bring visitors to the region.

“More than ever it is important to stand out in the competitive tourism industry, and this year’s Official Visitor Guide does that. The bright and colourful cover will pop on display racks, and invites users to read more about the unique experiences and attractions in Windsor, Essex County and Pelee Island,” said Gordon Orr, CEO of TWEPI.

This year’s cover highlights dahlia flower picking at Colour Pop Florals in LaSalle, one of the buyable experiences highlighted throughout the guide.

“Visitors are looking to make trip planning easy, and this year’s guide does that by profiling experiences, highlighting easy-to-download itineraries, and featuring 260+ businesses and attractions to consider visiting this year,” said Orr.

In addition, the guide also features extensive day trip itineraries throughout to inspire further visits, in addition to the diverse and well-rounded photography from throughout the region.

TWEPI, in partnership with Devonshire Mall, also opened the Staycation Expo, an event that encourages local residents to explore the great things to see and do in their own backyard.

The expo, running April 28-29, will focus on helping local residents explore their own backyard by planning a Staycation featuring 40+ exhibitors profiling key attractions, tour options, wineries, craft breweries, summer festivals and more exhibiting inside Devonshire Mall.

“The Staycation Expo continues to be a unique collaboration that we look forward to each year at Devonshire Mall, allowing the diverse and memorable attractions and businesses in the region another facet to reach their audiences” said Chris Savard, General Manager of Devonshire Mall. “As the busiest building in the region we view this partnership as a true win-win for our tenants, customers, and the entire tourism industry.”

Visitors will also have the opportunity to engage with partners at the Staycation Expo with the Staycation Passport, an incentive program designed to help visitors explore all the stops at the Staycation Expo.

Visitors can pick up a passport as they enter the Expo and get it stamped at 10 different exhibitors displayed at Devonshire Mall for the chance to win a $500 Devonshire Mall gift card. More details are available at visitwindsoressex.com.

The displays are located in front of Hudson’s Bay inside Devonshire Mall during regular mall hours.