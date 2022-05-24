Twice the legal limit, twice the speed limit: Kitchener man faces impaired, stunt driving charges

Guelph police have arrested a Kitchener man they say had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he was going nearly twice the speed limit.

Officers on patrol reportedly saw a sedan driver accelerate to an excessive speed when out for patrol on Saturday around 10 p.m.

The driver was clocked at 117 km/h in the 60 km/h zone approaching the Hanlon Expressway overpass, according to officials.

Police reportedly stopped the driver, smelled alcohol on his breath, took him to the station, and found out he had twice the legal limit following testing.

A 32-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with impaired driving, stunt driving, and speeding. He had his licence suspended 90 days and vehicle impounded for two weeks.