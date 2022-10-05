Two $1 million tickets sold in Ottawa in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw
Two people in Ottawa are new millionaires.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says three $1 million Maxmillions tickets were drawn in Ontario on Tuesday. One was sold somewhere in Ottawa and the other was sold in Nepean. A ticket sold in Etobicoke is also worth $1 million.
The $70 million jackpot was not won Tuesday, meaning Friday’s draw will offer a $70 million prize and an estimated 56 Maxmillions prizes, for a total of $126 million in prizing.
An OLG spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa that if the $70 million prize is not won in the next few draws, the total winnings could surpass the all-time record of $140 million. There was a $70 million grand prize and 70 Maxmillions prizes in the June 18 and 22, 2021 draws.
A delay in announcing the results of the draw Tuesday was due to a technical issue in another province, OLG said.
--With files from CTV News Toronto's Alex Arsenych.
