Two 22-year-olds' vehicles impounded, licenses suspended after driving nearly double the limit in Brampton
Two separate 22-year-olds have had their cars impounded and licenses suspended for a month after they were caught going nearly double the speed limit in Brampton overnight.
A tweet posted by Peel police Friday said the first individual was going 141 km/h in an 80km/h zone at Queen Street and Goreway Drive.
The second individual was caught going 130 km/h in a 70 km/h zone near Mississauga Road and Williams Parkway.
Both vehicles were impounded for 14 days and both individuals’ licenses were suspended for 30 days.
Two 22-year-olds caught stunt driving!
Queen St./Goreway Dr. #Brampton driving 141km/h in an 80 km/h zone, and Mississauga Rd/Williams Pkwy #Brampton for 130 km/h in a 70 km/h zone. Vehicles were impounded for 14 days and 30-day license suspensions.
Worth it? #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/yVEVDvrwBJ
