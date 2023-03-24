Two 22-year-olds' vehicles impounded, licenses suspended after driving nearly double the limit in Brampton

Two separate 22-year-olds have had their cars impounded and licenses suspended for a month after they were caught going nearly double the speed limit in Brampton overnight.

A tweet posted by Peel police Friday said the first individual was going 141 km/h in an 80km/h zone at Queen Street and Goreway Drive.

The second individual was caught going 130 km/h in a 70 km/h zone near Mississauga Road and Williams Parkway.

Both vehicles were impounded for 14 days and both individuals’ licenses were suspended for 30 days.

