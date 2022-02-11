Two 60-bed nursing homes to be built in New Brunswick by 2024

Two nursing homes are set to be built in New Brunswick by 2024, one in Fredericton and one in Moncton, adding 120 beds to province’s long-term care system.

The minster of social development, Bruce Fitch, said the new homes are part of the province’s five-year nursing home plan that aims to add 600 nursing home beds to the province.

“New Brunswick has a rapidly aging population with a higher than average percentage of adults aged 65 and older. And those entering nursing homes today have greater needs than those in the past,” said Fitch.

“Our government recognizes that, while many seniors will be able to age at home, others will need to be cared for at a nursing home. They must receive the highest quality of care and continue to maintain their quality of life.”

The two new nursing homes will be built by Shannex, which already operates facilities in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Ontario.

The homes will be built with an innovative design that keeps the possibility of a pandemic in mind, said Jason Shannon, president and COO of Shannex.

“Washrooms, 100 per cent private rooms, small household designs where residents receive their services from a consistent dedicated team member, high-quality air handling systems, lots of outdoor spaces and they will also be delivered quickly,” said Shannon.

“These new homes will be built with the resident at the forefront of every detail, with thoughtful innovative safe features specifically designed for the needs of seniors in the future.”

The Fredericton home will be built on Cliffe Street, next to Shannex’s Neill Hall. The new home in Moncton will be built behind the Northwest Plaza, between Worthington Avenue and Mountain Road.

The Moncton home is expected to open by November 2023 and the Fredericton home is expected to open by April 2024, the province said in a news release.

“We are confident these new homes will be places where they will continue to live well with support from our dedicated team members. We know we hold the trust of New Brunswickers in our work and we take that seriously,” said Shannon in a news release from the province.

There are currently 71 licensed nursing homes across New Brunswick that provide 4,953 beds. The government plans to increase this to 80 licensed nursing homes in the coming years.

Minister Fitch said government also plans to increase the hours of care in nursing homes to 3.3 hours per resident in April this year.

The initiative represents an increase of $15 million to the provincial annual budget for nursing home services, said Fitch.