Two a day: London, Ont. firefighters alarmed by cooking fires

In the first months of 2023, London, Ont. firefighters have responded to two cooking fires each and every day.

There have been 188 calls for cooking fires since January 1, 2023. In all of 2022, there were 442 calls for cooking fires.

It is a trend alarming enough for two high-ranking London Fire Department officials to speak out.

“Cooking Fires are the number one cause of fires in Ontario. They are also the number one cause of fires in the City of London,” Deputy Fire Chief Matt Hepditch confirmed to CTV London.

Just this past weekend, trucks were dispatched to multiple kitchen blazes.

Each scene has become familiar to London firefighters who, out of frustration and public awareness, have posted pictures of the aftermath of kitchen fires on social media.

While damage is frequently minimal, it can take less than 60 seconds for cooking oil fires to get out of control.

In those moments, some people make tragic mistakes.

One of the most common errors is reaching for water.

“It’s a natural reaction,” explained Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger. “People believe putting water on a fire is the way to do it. But, in oil types of fires, it is the wrong way to go about doing it.”

Another mistake, attempting to lift a pot off the stove to take it outside.

“That’s when the grease splashes on them. They can burn themselves, burn their bodies, and their clothing may start on fire. It could burn a child in the area or a pet,” warned Hepditch.

Having a pot lid, or even a metal baking sheet handy is a recommended way to control a cooking oil fire.

The best method to prevent a fire is to never leave the stovetop unattended.

However, if you must leave momentarily, use a smartphone timer or, as Hepditch suggests, take a spoon to remind you of your pot.

Mosburger added the safest option is to forgo oil cooking and instead utilize a relatively new appliance found in most kitchens.

“Things like air fryers. Air fryers are a great option to cook safely and get food,” said Mosburger.

And, as always, no matter how you are preparing food, both chiefs suggest a fire extinguisher in your kitchen.