Two accidents close section of Highway 11 north

The northbound lanes of Highway 11 are closed at Line 9 in Oro Medonte following two separate accidents.

Emergency crews responded to an incident at Highway 11 north and Line 10 South just after 5 a.m.

Police say a two-vehicle collision followed shortly after, where both vehicles hit the guard rail.

All lanes are closed for police investigation on Highway 11 north between line 9 and 11 in Oro Medonte. Line 10 south is also closed from the highway to Ridge Road.

The highway is backed up starting at Bayfield Street in Barrie, so expect traffic delays.

OPP say there are no injuries.

