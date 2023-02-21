Two accused in murder of OPP officer have case put over until next month

A man and a woman accused of murder in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer have had their case put over until next month.

Randall McKenzie, 25, and Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry, 30, each face a charge of first-degree murder in Const. Greg Pierzchala's death.

McKenzie and Stewart-Sperry appeared briefly from correctional facilities by video feed before a Cayuga, Ont., judge Tuesday afternoon, and their next court date was set for March 21.

Defence teams told the court they will need time to review a second wave of evidence disclosures the Crown says will arrive by the end of the week.

Pierzchala was shot while responding to a call for a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., which is south of Hamilton, on Dec. 27 and later died in hospital.

Police have said Pierzchala was ambushed and had no chance to defend himself.