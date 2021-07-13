Two adults, 3 children suffer serious to life-threatening injuries after fire pit incident near London, Ont.

Elgin OPP along with the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating after two adults and three kids were injured following an incident involving a fire pit Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Vienna Line in Bayham around 6:50 p.m.

A seven-year-old girl, a four-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 33-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say all five people are related and live at the home.

Police remain at the scene as the investigation continues.