iHeartRadio

Two adults arrested in Collingwood in stolen car face charges: OPP

Provincial police in Collingwood, Ont., released an image of weapons and drugs allegedly seized during an arrest on Mon., Feb. 21, 2022 (OPP_CR)

Provincial police arrested two individuals in Collingwood accused of riding around in a stolen vehicle on Monday night.

Collingwood OPP reports the driver was found to be drug-impaired, and the passenger had a pellet gun and switch-blade knife.

Police also claim both suspects were in possession of fentanyl and cocaine.

The two adults face numerous offences.

12