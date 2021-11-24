Two adults charged in assault involving a youth in Rockland
Two adults are facing charges in connection to an assault that left a youth with serious injuries in Rockland this summer.
On Aug. 13, Ontario Provincial Police responded to a 911 call on Mercury Street at approximately 10:15 p.m.
Officers located a youth with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say two people were arrested at the beginning of November.
A 38-year-old from Rockland has been charged with assault with a weapon and three counts of obstruction of justice. A 21-year-old from Ottawa is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, criminal harassment and failing to comply with a probation order.
Police say the identities of the two accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.
-
Ottawa's top doctor answers 20 questions from parents and children about the COVID-19 vaccineAs Ottawa Public Health prepares to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to 77,000 Ottawa children ages five to 11, the medical officer of health took time to answer questions from parents and children about the vaccine.
-
Stamps ready to take on Riders at rowdy Mosaic FieldAfter a bumpy regular season that started slow but ended with a late surge, the Stampeders are set to turn their attention to the post-season.
-
Renewed calls to ban rodenticides after owl death outside B.C. government buildingIn July, the provincial government banned the use of rodenticide for 18 months as it conducts a scientific review of its uses. In the meantime, rodenticides can still be used by licensed pest control companies around restaurants and buildings that are deemed an essential service.
-
Shell station sets pump limits to enforce gas rationingB.C. drivers are expected to honour the 30-litre gas-rationing limit in the Lower Mainland, but in case they did not get the message, a Shell station in Abbotsford has maxed out the pumps.
-
'Trauma on top of the trauma': B.C. woman speaks out after Mountie lies, fails to investigate rape reportA young B.C. woman describes her experience with the Kelowna RCMP as "trauma on top of the trauma." The woman, now 20 years old, has received a formal apology from the detachment after a review found a former Mountie lied and failed to appropriately investigate a report of sexual assault.
-
Murder charged laid in suspicious death in Red Deer: RCMPA man is now facing a murder charge after RCMP responded to the sudden death of a 37-year-old man on Nov. 14.
-
'We just want him back': Family pleads for safe return of dog stolen outside Toronto storeToronto police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly stole a dog Wednesday morning.
-
Gushue and Fleury post victories to remain unbeaten at curling trialsSome favourites at Canada's Olympic curling trials are in their expected spot at the top of the round-robin standings. What's more surprising is the star power languishing near the bottom.
-
'Such an unusual thing to happen for a software developer’: Waterloo tech talent receives EmmyIt's no secret Waterloo Region is known for it's tech talent. Recently, that talent was recognized with few statues that are also given out to big name actors in Hollywood.