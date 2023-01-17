Two adults, three children transported to hospital after Norfolk County crash

A single-vehicle crash in Norfolk County has sent five people to hospital, including a four-year-old who police say is suffering from serious life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday just after 3:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted the crash was in Middleton and has closed 1st Concession Road.

“Just shortly after 9:00 a.m. this morning, Norfolk County OPP, Norfolk County Fire Department, Norfolk County Paramedics Services responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash,” OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to Twitter.

Sanchuck said the motor vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Two adults and two infants in the vehicle were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, Sanchuck said.

Officials are asking that motorists not go around the closed road signs.

The roadway reopened just after 6:30 p.m.

